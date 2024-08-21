The Games section is published with the support of ?

Peter Molyneux is back with a new game about the gods, Masters of Albion, which he revealed at Gamescom 2024. Yes, Albion — is the world of Fable, to which Molyneux has no rights.

The Fable series of games was developed by the British studio Lionhead before Microsoft closed it in 2016. Microsoft is now working on a brand new Fable game, which is being developed by Playground, the maker of Forza Horizon. So, is Masters of Albion — a Fable game? Molyneux explains:

«Albion — is the old English name for England, Wales, and Cornwall. And I think it’s a really interesting world. It’s an interesting universe that Fable touched on, and I really think that Albion in Masters of Albion, it expands on that, but it’s not really Fable 5 or anything like that. But if you’ve played Fable, then Masters of Albion will definitely be familiar to you. One of the things that we got and we really wanted to achieve was humor. I think with the Fable games it’s not so much about telling a fun story, it’s about giving you, the player, the ability to do funny things. And we have that in Masters of Albion in absolute spades. I think we’re really going to pull it off. There are a lot of things you can do with your character and it’s very funny. Some of them can be very cruel, others can be very kind. You can do a lot with your hand, which can be either kind or cruel. And I really like the details that we can go into».

When asked if Albion in Masters of Albion is the Albion that players explored in the Fable games, Molyneux replied:

«Yes, yes. Fable was set on Albion, and Masters of Albion is also set on Albion».

But how? Microsoft might object if Masters of Albion takes place in Albion with Fable? Molyneux says that Albion as a location belongs to no one.

«Albion — is like saying that if you install a game in America, you cannot install any other game in America. So Albion cannot be copyrighted. It’s a name for England and Wales, and that’s how we deal with it,» he said.

So it seems that the Albion in the game — is not quite the same Albion.

Masters of Albion is described as an open-world game about gods, which certainly has a few hints of Molyneux’s past work — the giant hand that the player controls is a direct reminder of Black and White. Manage and build a city, create some unusual equipment like a bread sword, control any character, and fight off the «horrors of Albion».

Peter Molyneux left Lionhead in 2012, after completing Fable: The Journey to work at the new studio 22cans. There is a Masters of Albion page at Steambut the list of platforms and release date are unknown.

Sources: IGN, GamesRadar

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.