Peugeot e-408: Tesla Model 3 competitor with a range of 453 km

Peugeot has unveiled its new electric vehicle, the e-408 fastback. It shares a common base with the Peugeot e-308, but boasts a unique powertrain and design designed to compete with such well-known players as the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

One of the key differences between the e-408 and its brother, the e-308, is the battery. The Peugeot e-408 has a larger battery with a capacity of 58.2 kWh, which provides a range of 453 km on the WLTP cycle. The new model is inferior in terms of autonomy to the Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Polestar 2 Long Range, which offer 628 km and 657 km, respectively.

Peugeot defends its choice of a relatively small battery by stating that the average daily drive for a C-segment buyer is only 45 km. However, many electric car buyers consider the range as an important factor when choosing a particular model. There is no information yet whether the e-408 will have a 98 kWh battery pack, which is available in the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008.

Charging speed is another area where the e-408 lags behind the competition. With a maximum output of 120 kW, this model is half as fast as the Kia EV6 (240 kW).

Despite this, the Peugeot e-408 has a lot to offer. Its aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of 0.28 contributes to efficiency. The car is equipped with a 207 hp electric motor that provides 332 nm of torque. Although official acceleration data has not yet been disclosed, this model is expected to be faster than the e-308, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds.

Visually, the e-408 is almost identical to its ICE counterpart, with the exception of the subtle «e» badge at the rear. This design choice, according to Peugeot, was deliberate to preserve the 408’s attractive aesthetic. Inside, the e-408 features Peugeot’s signature i-Cockpit system with a compact steering wheel and a raised 10-inch instrument panel. The interior is complemented by a 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a separate i-Toggle touchscreen.

The Peugeot e-408 will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show later this month, with European prices starting at €43,900 for the Allure trim and €45,900 for the GT trim.

Source: arenaev