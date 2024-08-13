Pixel 9 Pro and Pro 9 XL: new flagships with Tensor G4 chip and AI features starting at $1000

In addition to the basic model Pixel 9 Google also introduced premium versions of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. They are similar to the standard model in many ways, but have better displays and cameras.

Like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch OLED display, but with a higher resolution of 2856×1280 pixels. At the same time, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is offered with a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 2992×1344 pixels. The refresh rate in both cases is 120 Hz. The fingerprint scanner is ultrasonic.

Both models have a Tensor G4 processor with a Cortex-X4 main core, three high-performance A720 cores, four energy-efficient A520 cores, and a Mali-G715 GPU. The chipset is complemented by 16 GB of RAM. This configuration allows the Gemini Nano AI model with multimodality to run locally. Users are offered configurations with storage capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL support Satellite SOS. It allows you to contact emergency services via satellite in areas where mobile service is limited or unavailable by connecting to low-orbiting satellites. This feature is available for the first two years on Pixel at no additional cost and without carrier restrictions.

The updated camera unit is identical for both models. It includes a 50-megapixel main module, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and an improved 48-megapixel telephoto module with 5x optical zoom. It is also capable of 30x hybrid zoom. The front camera has a 42-megapixel sensor instead of the 10.5-megapixel sensor in Pixel 8 Pro.

The differences between the models are evident in the size and capacity of the battery. The Pixel 9 Pro uses a 4700 mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5060 mAh battery. For the first time for the Pixel series, 45W fast charging is implemented, which allows you to charge the battery from 0% to 70% in 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1099. Pre-orders are available starting today. The Pixel 9 Pro will start shipping on August 22, while no information is available for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pro line devices come with the Google One AI Premium annual plan, which includes extended access to Gemini, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage.

Source: 9to5google