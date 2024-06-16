Pixel Camera 9.4 — manual lens selection on Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro and Fold, improved HDR+ released

The June Android Feature Drop brings updates to Google’s proprietary camera. Among other things, the Pixel Camera 9.4 app for Pixel 6/7 Pro and Fold now has a lens section with manual settings.

Like the Pixel 8 Pro, earlier Google smartphones now allow you to choose one of three rear lenses for a photo. To do this, tap the settings gear in the lower left corner (or swipe up) for the photo settings. A new «Pro» tab with automatic or manual lens selection is located next to «General». Despite the name, the tab does not have the «Pro» controls like the Pixel 8 Pro — focus, shutter speed, and ISO.

The zoom lever above the shutter button has been replaced with a toggle switch for ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto modes. When manual mode is on, you can adjust the zoom. If you open the app later, Pixel Camera will use the Wide setting by default.

In Pixel Camera 9.4, moves the RAW/JPEG selector to the Pro tab. Previously, it was buried in Settings > Advanced. This makes it much easier to switch when you want to edit your photo professionally later.

Supposedly, this update brings improved HDR+ frame selection to the Pixel 6+, including Fold and Tablet:

«HDR+ is now better at identifying the best moment from your HDR+ photo with just one press of the shutter. It’s smarter about selecting a base frame to create a multi-frame merged image and takes into account criteria such as open eyes and smile».

Pixel Camera 9.4.103.641377609.23 already unfolds in the Google Play Store.

Source: 9to5google