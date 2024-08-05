Pixel Watch 3: 41 and 45 mm sizes, 2000 nits brightness and new features

We’re about a week away from Google’s next big presentation. Thanks to a lot of leaks, we already know a lot about the upcoming Pixel 9 series of smartphones. And now, thanks to the release of a promotional video, we’ve learned more about the Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch.

So, previous rumors have been confirmed that Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41 mm and 45 mm. Contrary to previous assumptions, the Pixel Watch 3 XL brand will not be chosen for the 45 mm size. The video confirms that the design will not undergo major changes, except for smaller bezels, especially for the 45mm variant, which is expected to have almost twice the display of the previous version. Both sizes will feature an Actua display and peak brightness of up to 2000 nits to provide a clearer, higher quality image.

In addition to confirming the size and some hardware updates, the video demonstrates some new features. For example, Cardio Load will help you track your cardiovascular load during exercise. It will provide real-time advice on running and other health and fitness activities. The smartwatch will also have the ability to view cameras, make door calls, and access offline maps.

Pixel Watch 3 will have a battery that lasts for a whole day, and the charging speed will be 20% faster than its predecessor. The watch will support an economy mode that will provide 36 hours of battery life. Ultra Wideband support is also expected to be introduced.

Google Pixel Watch 3 will be presented on August 13 at the Made by Google event.

Source: androidheadlines