«PrivatBank» halved the tariff for international transfers from currency cards

Tariffs for international transfers to Privat24 from currency cards «PrivatBank» reduced doubled — to 1% instead of 2%.

The new tariffs will be valid from August 15, 2024 to February 15, 2025.

You can send a transfer from a «PrivatBank» card to a foreign card through the mobile application or the web version of Privat24: to do this, go to the menu «Transfer to card», select a template or fill in the foreign card details anew, specify the amount of the transfer and confirm the operation.

You can send a foreign transfer only from a foreign currency card «PrivatBank» in US dollars or euros.

The minimum transfer amount is USD 10 (equivalent). The minimum amount of the transfer is USD 10 (in equivalent), and the maximum amount is UAH 29,999 (in equivalent). The total amount of transfers to foreign cards in Privat24 should not exceed UAH 100,000 (equivalent) per client per calendar month.

The previous tariff reduction was effective from February to April 2024.