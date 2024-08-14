«PrivatBank» has launched a digital tip option in the Terminal app

«PrivatBank» launched a new option in the Terminal app that will allow Ukrainian businesses to accept tips from customers using a smartphone.

«We continue to add new features to the Terminal and today, in addition to payment and fiscalization of payments, the app users have access to the digital tip service, which previously worked only on traditional merchant terminals,» says Sergey Makarenko, Head of Merchant Acquiring at PrivatBank».

The main goal of the new option is to make payment through the app available, since digital tipping in POS terminals «PrivatBank» has been available for a long time — Ukrainians leave almost 100 thousand non-cash gratitude to waiters in coffee shops, cafes, and restaurants every month.

How to activate the tip option in the Terminal app?

To activate the service, you need to go to the Terminal app, select «Additional services», check the box next to the service «Tipping» and enter the number of a common staff card or an individual waiter.

The terminal from «PrivatBank» — is an application that allows you to accept non-cash payments using a regular smartphone. At the end of October 2023, «PrivatBank» launched the Terminal for iPhonemaking Ukraine the third country in Europe and the seventh in the world to use iPhones as POS terminals.

It is noted that since the beginning of 2024, the number of active merchants of the Terminal app has increased by 5.6 thousand, and in total, the app is already installed on more than 45 thousand devices. This year, Ukrainians have paid for almost 10 million purchases worth more than UAH 3.9 billion using the Terminal.