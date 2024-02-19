«PrivatBank»: in 2023, Ukrainians paid for 7.8 million purchases worth more than UAH 3.2 billion via smart terminals

«PrivatBank» shared statistics on the use of the «Terminal» application, which allows you to use your own smartphone as a POS terminal.

It is noted that over the past year, the number of merchants who have downloaded this application and made at least one transaction has increased almost 5 times – from 14 to 48 thousand.

TOP 5 entrepreneurs and businesses that most often use smartphone and «Terminal» payment acceptance:

Traders in the food and industrial markets;

Household goods stores;

Grocery stores;

Beauty salons;

Cafes and restaurants.

In 2023, Ukrainians paid for 7.8 million purchases worth more than UAH 3.2 billion using «Terminal».

Grocery stores are the leaders in terms of the number of payments via «Terminal» and smartphone – almost 600 thousand transactions per year, and catering establishments – 420 thousand. The highest average check is in beauty salons (UAH 1,550) and electronics stores (UAH 1,520).

Every fourth active user of «Terminal» (more than 12 thousand entrepreneurs) has connected and constantly uses the service of the software registrar of payment transactions PRRO «Cash», which works directly in the application. This service has already been included in the acquiring tariff ─ 1.3% of the transaction for users of the «Terminal» application.