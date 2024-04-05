«PrivatBank» will carry out routine maintenance on the night of April 6 – card transactions, ATMs and terminals will not work

«PrivatBank» has announced that it is carrying out scheduled maintenance to upgrade its processing center. They will take place on the night of April 6 and will last from 00:05 to 07:05 in the morning.

During this time, the bank will temporarily suspend payment card transactions. There will also be a break in the operation of ATMs, self-service terminals and POS terminals of the bank.

Scheduled routine maintenance of the processing center will be carried out in order to increase the capacity and security of processing the growing volume of payment card transactions. Typically, the processing center «PrivatBank» processes an average of 1.7 million to 3 million card transactions per hour.

Taking into account these limitations, «PrivatBank» recommends making card payments in advance or postponing them for a few hours – until the morning of April 6. It is recommended to have cash on hand to pay for goods and services offline.

Source: PrivatBank_insider