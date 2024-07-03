Proton Docs — new «secure» alternative to Google Docs from the creator of Proton VPN

The Swiss company that developed Proton VPN and Proton Mail has launched a set of working documents that is very similar to Google Docs.

Starting today, Proton Doc is available as part of Proton Drive — as a new set of privacy-oriented working documents.

Proton, which started with an email client, now includes a calendar, file storage, password manager, and more. Launching a service with documents makes sense for a company that is trying to compete with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace in April acquired Standard Notes (notes won’t disappear, Docs will just «borrow» some features.

The first version of Proton Docs seems to offer everything you need in a document editor — formatting, collaborative editing, and multimedia support (hopefully it will do a better job of embedding images than Google).

Currently, Proton Docs is optimized only for the web and desktop, but the creators promise to launch on other platforms «in time».

«Everything that Google has is on our roadmap», — says Will Moore, PR director at Proton.

Proton, as a security-oriented company, offers end-to-end encryption «for every document, every keystroke, and every cursor movement in real time».

Source: The Verge