Proton email app is out of beta and available for Windows and macOS

The Proton desktop email application has left beta and is now available to all paid users on Windows and macOS. At the same time, Proton is also releasing a beta version of the app for Linux.

Proton — a company specializing in privacy protection and offering a variety of online tools such as mail, calendars, online storage and password manager, continues to expand its portfolio.

Although the new email app does not improve or change the design of Proton’s tools, the beta version of the app was quite fast to use during a small test Engadget.

You can try the new app for two weeks. After that, the Mail Plus plan costs $4 per month if you subscribe for a year, or Proton Unlimited for $10 per month with an annual plan that includes 500 GB of storage (instead of 15 GB for Mail Plus), as well as Proton Drive, Pass, and VPN.