PS5 Pro only plays Alan Wake 2 at 864p / 60 fps despite updated hardware

According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro runs at a relatively low resolution of 864p/60 fps, which calls into question the effectiveness of the updated hardware.

PlayStation announced three key updates for the PS5 Pro: new ray tracing hardware, PSSR scaling technology, and a 45% increase in rasterization performance. However, the first tests raise doubts about the effectiveness of these improvements.

The Digital Foundry team analyzed the PS5 Pro performance using the Alan Wake 2 game as an example. The analysts shared this information with their subscribers on Patreon, but users of the social network X quickly spread the main details from the video. The results showed that in performance mode, the game runs at a resolution of only 864p, and in quality mode, it runs at —1260p. These figures answer of the basic version of the console, which raises questions about the real increase in power.

Comparison with other games also does not yield unambiguously positive results. The Last of Us Part 2 runs at the same internal resolution of 1440p as the original PS5, changing only the scaling technology from FSR to PSSR. Assassin’s Creed Shadows also demonstrates a low resolution of 864p in performance mode.

However, it’s not all bad. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart shows better results, running from 1440p to 1800p / 60 fps, which was previously possible in only 40 frames.

How to noted Digital Foundry, PSSR technology which is designed to improve pixel quality rather than pixel quantity, will play a key role in determining the success of the PS5 Pro. However, more testing and analysis is needed to draw definitive conclusions.

As a reminder, Sony announced that «approximately 40-50 games» will receive updates for PlayStation 5 Pro at the console’s launch on November 7.

Source: Tech4gamers