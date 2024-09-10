PlayStation 5 Pro: «about 40 or 50 games» will receive an upgrade this fall

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Sony has announced that «approximately 40-50 games» will receive updates for PlayStation 5 Pro at the console’s launch on November 7.

PlayStation Chief Systems Architect Mark Cerny said about plans to update games for the new PS5 Pro console. Although Sony has officially named only 13 games that will receive improvements on launch day, the total number of updated projects will be much higher.

Among the confirmed games that will receive updates:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

These games will receive various technical improvements. For example, The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Spider-man 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will increase the frame rate in high quality mode from 30 to 60 frames per second. Gran Turismo 7 will get reflections with ray tracing between cars during gameplay, while maintaining 60 frames per second. Horizon Forbidden West will improve lighting, visual effects, and the quality of characters’ hair and skin in cutscenes.

As for PSVR 2, Sony has not yet announced specific improvements for virtual reality games. However, Mark Cerny noted that the PS5 Pro’s more powerful GPU will make higher-resolution games possible for PSVR 2. He also mentioned Sony’s upcoming AI upscaling tweak that will work with all VR games.

PlayStation 5 Pro will be released on November 7 for $699.99. The console will have a 2TB SSD, DualSense wireless controller, and Astro’s Playroom preinstalled.

