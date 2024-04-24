Quantum-Systems has opened a plant in Ukraine and is hiring specialists. Plans to produce — 1000 drones annually

German UAV manufacturer Quantum-Systems has opened a plant in Ukraine and plans to produce 1000 drones annually.

About reported DOU.

Quantum-Systems is investing €6 million in this project. The drones will be manufactured, including the production of spare parts.

The company’s Country Chief Operating Officer Oleksandr Berezhnyi said that the plant is already operating, and he advises monitoring current IT vacancies on official website.

«Currently, the plant produces spare parts for Vector drones, and by 2025 we plan to have a complete assembly of these UAVs. We are also actively growing our R&D division, which has separate funding and has software development and advanced research departments. Vacancies we havepublish on the official website, while our recruiters are also looking for the right specialists. We have recently hired software engineers, and now we will be more active in hiring production staff. Our company is associated with UAVs and we are a member of Diia City, so we have the opportunity to book our specialists,» he said.

Oleksandr Berezhnyi also commented on the information about Quantum-Systems’ ties to Russia.

«The company is not affiliated with Russia and does not have any commercial relations with any business entities in this country. We have never sold any dual-use unmanned systems to Russia. We have remotely shut down two commercial Trinity mapping drones that were operated in Russia. At Quantum-Systems, everyone is committed to one goal — to help Ukraine», he replied.

In particular, a vacancy is available on the official website .Net Software Developer (territorially — Kyiv).