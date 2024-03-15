Rakuten Viber: almost 80% of Ukrainians choose Android, and Samsung is the most popular smartphone brand

At the same time, the number of users choosing iOS smartphones has been growing for several years in a row.

Rakuten Viber has researched which mobile platforms and smartphone models are most often selected by Ukrainians. The majority traditionally prefers Android phones — 78% (in February 2024), but the number of iOS users has been growing for many years in a row: in 2024 — 22%, in 2023 — 19%, and in 2022 — 17%.

The top five most popular smartphone brands remained unchanged from the previous two years:

Samsung

Redmi

Apple

Xiaomi

Huawei

The top smartphone models also remained unchanged compared to last year’s data:

Redmi 9A

iPhone 11

Redmi 9C

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

It is noted that the statistics are collected through Rakuten Viber’s internal tools and include only generalized data on smartphone brands and models.