Rakuten Viber: almost 80% of Ukrainians choose Android, and Samsung is the most popular smartphone brand

At the same time, the number of users choosing iOS smartphones has been growing for several years in a row.

Rakuten Viber has researched which mobile platforms and smartphone models are most often selected by Ukrainians. The majority traditionally prefers Android phones — 78% (in February 2024), but the number of iOS users has been growing for many years in a row: in 2024 — 22%, in 2023 — 19%, and in 2022 — 17%.

The top five most popular smartphone brands remained unchanged from the previous two years:

  • Samsung
  • Redmi
  • Apple
  • Xiaomi
  • Huawei

The top smartphone models also remained unchanged compared to last year’s data:

  • Redmi 9A
  • iPhone 11
  • Redmi 9C
  • Redmi Note 9
  • Redmi 9

It is noted that the statistics are collected through Rakuten Viber’s internal tools and include only generalized data on smartphone brands and models.


