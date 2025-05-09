Razer Clio pillow turns gaming chair into a speaker for $230

Razer has introduced the Clio wireless audio cushion, which can be attached to a gaming or office chair and creates surround sound from behind your head.

The Razer Clio is a kind of headphone and pillow hybrid. It attaches behind the head to most high-backed chairs with adjustable straps. Inside — there is a speaker on each side: 43 mm drivers plus passive radiators. All this gives «crisp highs and deep, rich bass that you can hear and feel», as Razer claims.

Clio works wirelessly — it connects via Bluetooth to smartphones, tablets, or portable consoles. And most importantly for gamers — support for Razer HyperSpeed Wireless so that the connection to the PC is lag-free. There is also support for THX Spatial Audio, which means that the sound will be surrounded even with just the speaker.

Clio can be used as a standalone device or as part of a full 7.1 configuration. For example, add desktop speakers to it and turn it into a rear channel. The 5400 mAh battery lasts up to 14 hours. Pre-orders are already available on the Razer website for $229.99, with delivery starting on May 16.

Last year, the company introduced their the first mechanical keyboard with a candle change function and noise insulation. Earlier, ITC reviewed a full-size gaming keyboard Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro.

Source: The Verge