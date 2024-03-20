Realme 12 Pro+ smartphone with 3x periscope in Ukraine costs from UAH 20 thousand

Realme has announced the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones in Ukraine. This line is aimed at mobile photography enthusiasts.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones have a 6.7-inch Curved Vision OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The devices provide a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. The display displays a spectrum of 1.07 billion shades and covers 100% of the P3 gamut. The fingerprint scanner is located below the display.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with Adreno 710 GPU. The device has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The realme 12 Pro uses a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with the same GPU. This model is available with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The main «feature» of the new products is the camera. realme 12 Pro+ is positioned as the only smartphone in its price category with a periscope telephoto lens. This model received:

50-megapixel 1.56-inch main module with multi-directional phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilization system (24 mm lens, f/1.8);

64-megapixel 1/2-inch periscopic telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilization (71 mm lens, f/2.8);

8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle 1/4-inch module (16 mm lens, 112˚, f/2.2).

The realme 12 Pro version offers a 50-megapixel main module with autofocus and OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto module with 2x zoom, autofocus and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a viewing angle of 112 degrees.

The cameras are capable of recording 4K/30p video, shooting in 2.39:1 aspect ratio without post-processing, and provide RAW support. In collaboration with Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, 3 special filters have been developed (to give a retro style with a real movie feel): Journey, Memory and Maverick.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G smartphones offer users a 5000 mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. However, there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack. The devices run on Android 14 with the proprietary Realme UI 5.0 shell.

Price and availability: