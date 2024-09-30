Rebellion against Hollywood: Adam Driver explains why he liked «Megalopolis» better than «Star Wars»

Adam Driver, known for his role as Kylo Ren in the modern «Star Wars» trilogy, shared his impressions of filming the new sci-fi movie «Megalopolis». The actor said that this experience was very different from working on high-budget blockbusters.

«Since Coppola financed Megalopolis himself, we felt an urgency in decision-making», — said Driver in an interview with DiscussingFilms.

According to him, there were no producers on the set trying to influence the director’s vision.

Adam Driver tells us the difference between filming blockbusters like The Sequel Trilogy and ‘MEGALOPOLIS’: “There was no producers in the way, there was no one standing over Francis’ shoulder trying to nudge him… it was one of the best shooting experiences I’ve ever had” pic.twitter.com/oawKYkbOux — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 29, 2024

Driver emphasized that direct communication with Coppola made the filming process one of the best in his career. The actor added that Coppola’s style of work created a sense of «rebellion» against the Hollywood system, which he believes the audience will feel while watching the movie.

In contrast, the work on the «Star Wars» trilogy required the coordination of many aspects due to the large number of studios involved and the change of directors. Frequent and unexpected changes to the storylines could be annoying for the actors, who had to stick to their contract until the end of the project.

«Megalopolis», on the other hand, was completely under the control of Coppola, who directed, wrote, and produced the film. However, the absence of external supervision does not always work in the project’s favor — film faced several contradictions before the premiere.

«Megalopolis» is already showing in theaters. But in the US, the film’s debut weekend turned out to be unsuccessful. According to Variety, the film grossed only $4 million against a budget of $120 million.

Source: Dexerto