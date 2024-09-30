«Megalopolis» debuted with $4 million at the box office, losing out to an Indian action movie and three «older» films

Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic «Megalopolis» failed in its opening weekend and didn’t even reach the modest» forecasts of $5-7 million.

According to Variety the box office collected by «Megalopolis» in US theaters has barely reached $4 million (and this is with a production budget of $120 million). Interestingly, the film took the sixth place in the domestic box office ranking, behind three older films and an Indian action movie broadcast in Telugu.

Coppola himself gave his movie 5 stars on Letterboxd, actually recognizing it as a masterpiecewhile critics were divided: The New York Times called «Megalopolis» excellent, while the Associated Press noted that «is almost impossible to digest in one viewing of».

«This is a one hundred percent author’s blockbuster, devoid of compromises in terms of viewer comfort. It is always confusing and at the same time framed in a pretentious monumentality. It is a colossus on clay feet, both as a project itself and as a content element that symbolizes the author’s warning about the empire shown in the film (read — the United States). Such cinema is simply impossible to evaluate rationally. And there is no point in», — our author Denys Fedoruk wrote in his review.

«Megalopolis» — is an epic fable of ancient Rome set in modern America. An accident destroys the metropolis of New Rome, and the architect Caesar Catiline (Adam Driver), endowed with the ability to stop time, tries to build a utopian city from scratch.

The film also stars Shia Labeouf («Transformers», «Fury»), Nathalie Emmanuel («Fast and Furious», «Game of Thrones»), Aubrey Plaza («White Lotus»), Giancarlo Esposito («Better Call Saul»), Laurence Fishburne («The Matrix», «John Wick»), Jason Schwartzman («The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes»), Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman.

The movie was caught up in a scandal even before the actual premiere. In one of the trailers showed fake quotes from critics. The media also wrote about Coppola’s alleged harassment of an intern, and now the director has filed a lawsuit accusing the journalists of defamation.