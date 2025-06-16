Red Dead Redemption actor announces «exciting» news about the series in the near future

Rob Witoff — the actor who gave the voice to John Marston in Red Dead Redemption and its sequel — announced «exciting news» for fans.

His statement was made during a stream when he personally passed Red Dead Redemption after 15 years since its release. As a result, quotes from the broadcast immediately went viral, and fans began to build theories.

«I’ve got such exciting news. I can’t share it with you right now, and it’s absolutely killing me. By the end of this week, hopefully sooner… definitely before Friday. Oh my goodness! The news that I have to share, and I won’t be the only one sharing it. I cannot wait for you to know what’s going on, and that’s all I can say. That’s the only thing I can think about right now, and you’ll know soon enough. I can’t wait for you to know», — Rob Witoff said.

Some users assume that this is a remaster or update of Red Dead Redemption 2 — for example, with support for 60 FPS on new consoles or a port for Nintendo Switch 2. Although the idea of a remaster looks ridiculous, because RDR2 still has good graphics and an adequate engine. Other fans also believe that it will be something completely new, but related to the RDR.

«I cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game, I can’t think of anything else», — he added.

It’s not clear what his statement is about: Red Dead Redemption or a new project with a different character? Perhaps a TV series, movie, or even a cameo in another? Does the news have anything to do with another Rockstar project — GTA 6?It’s unclear, but according to Witoff, the news will be revealed by the end of the week, around Friday. Witoff says he won’t be the only one to announce it, so it seems like it’s part of something bigger.

Source: Games Radar