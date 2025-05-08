The second GTA 6 trailer was shot on PS5 and consists of 50% gameplay, — Rockstar

Rockstar has officially announced that the second trailer for GTA 6 is entirely edited from footage shot in the game on PlayStation 5.

The studio claims that half of this trailer — gameplay. In it, we were shown an expanded view of Weiss City, the environment and relationships of the main characters. In the first day alone, he exceeded the record of the first one five times with 475 million views.

«Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes», — writes Rockstar.

After the trailer was released, many assumed that it was another cinematic look at the game. The picture looked too «sculpted» to believe that it was real gameplay and not a set of cutscenes. But Rockstar claims that it was gameplay — just very well disguised.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/JWFfVYm3on — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 7, 2025

To say that players were eagerly awaiting the gameplay footage of GTA 6 — would be an understatement. Fans were eager to at least some details about him for a year and a half. There are many spectacular moments in the trailer, but it was hard to tell what was shot from under the controller and what was cutscenes. For example, at 00:23, Jason enters his house — and it looks like a short moment of gameplay. Some of the shootouts or fights look like gameplay, but it’s hard to tell about every shot. If the trailer lasts 83.5 seconds, then about 40 of them must be gameplay. But it’s not easy to tell what is gameplay and what is not.

But there are nuances to the very wording «gameplay». For some people, it is — the view from the player’s camera, where they control the actions themselves. But Rockstar can consider any scene shot on the game engine to be gameplay, even if the player does not control anything there. This could explain why everything looks like a high-quality production. Nevertheless, the fact that the trailer was shot on PS5 (and not PS5 Pro or PC) is respectable. The level of detail, lighting, and even the reflections in the mirrors look like ray tracing is enabled.

GTA 6 is official scheduled for May 26, 2026. Previously, the release was scheduled for the end of 2025, but the date was postponed to avoid «a brutal crunch» — i.e., developer fatigue.

