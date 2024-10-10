News Games 10-10-2024 at 19:13 comment views icon

Red Dead Redemption pre-orders for PC have started — game price 2199₴

Ihor Panchenko

Rockstar Games has started pre-ordering the PC version of Red Dead Redemption. The release is scheduled for October 29, 2024.

Players will be able to purchase the game in digital stores Steam, Epic Games Store and Rockstar Games Store. The ported version of Red Dead Redemption includes all single-player modes, the Undead Nightmare expansion pack, and additional content from the Game of the Year Edition.

Red Dead Redemption will support resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 144 fps. The game is also optimized for ultrawide monitors. Users will be able to take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 image scaling technologies.

The recommended system requirements for the game are Nvidia RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT, and the minimum system requirements are Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360.

Стартували передзамовлення Red Dead Redemption для ПК — ціна гри 2199₴
Red Dead Redemption system requirements

By the way, the price for the standard edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 has increased up to 2599₴. Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition still costs 1499₴.

