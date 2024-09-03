Red Magic 9S Pro+ is the most powerful smartphone in August according to AnTuTu tests

Announcing Red Magic 9S Pro, the manufacturer called it «the most powerful gaming smartphone». This statement was not far from the truth. According to the AnTuTu performance rating for August, the Red Magic 9S Pro+ modification topped the list.

Every month, the authors of the AnTuTu benchmarking package publish two ratings for the previous month: one for flagships and one for upper mid-range devices. The position is based on the average score of all tests for the previous month (in this case, August) for models that have been tested at least 1000 times.

Thanks to the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version processor and powerful cooling system, the Red Magic 9S Pro+ smartphone was able to demonstrate an average score of 2127528 points in the AnTuTu test, which allowed it to top the rating. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro was in second place with a noticeable lag, and iQOO Neo9S Pro+ was in third place. This is followed by Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, iQOO Neo9S Pro, Redmi K70, vivo X100 Ultra, vivo X100 Pro, vivo X100, and OnePlus 12.

Six models in the TOP 10 most productive smartphones in August are based on some version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The remaining four use MediaTek Dimensity 9300 or 9300+.

If we move to the upper-middle class category, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 clearly dominates. The first two places are occupied by phones running on this chipset: OnePlus Ace 3V and Realme GT Neo6 SE. They are followed by Redmi K70E with the Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor. The Realme GT Neo5 SE with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip came in fourth place with a significant lag. The same chipset is also found in the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which took fifth place.

This is followed by iQOO Z8 (Dimension 8200), iQOO Neo7 SE (Dimension 8200), OnePlus Ace (Dimension 8100-Max), Redmi Note 12T Pro (Dimension 8200), and Oppo K10 5G (Dimension 8000-Max).

