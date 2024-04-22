Revolut, GitLab, SoftServe, and others: a rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs

Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the Revolut service, topped the rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs. He is followed by Dmytro Zaporozhets from GitLab and a team of top managers from SoftServe.
Rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs amounted to publication NV.
The top 10 includes top managers from Astound, Eleks, AJAX, Grid Dynamics, and Nix.
They reportedly came close to the top 30, but did not make it into the ranking:
- owners of the service company SPD Technology, Bohdan Khalyapin and Oleksandr Sadovsky (UAH 0.7 billion in official revenue);
- Oleksiy Glukhovsky (Matter Labs, UAH 0.7 billion);
- Yaroslav Azhnyuk, Andriy Klen, and Oleksandr Neskin (Petcube, UAH 0.5 billion).
Methodology
In analyzing the revenue of companies in Ukraine, we took into accountonly those legal entitieswho indicated the following KVEDs in their business profile:
- «computer programming»;
- «consulting on informatization issues»;
- «computer equipment management activities»;
- «other activities in the field of information technology and computer systems»;
- «duplication of audio, video recordings and software», «publication of computer games»;
- «publication of other software»;
- «data processing, posting information on websites and related activities».
Data on the financial statements of Ukrainian companies for 2023, as well as on some owners, were provided by the analytical service YouControl, and data on the revenue of international companies and divisions abroad were provided by the investment company Concorde Capital.