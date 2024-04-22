Revolut, GitLab, SoftServe, and others: a rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs

Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of the Revolut service, topped the rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs. He is followed by Dmytro Zaporozhets from GitLab and a team of top managers from SoftServe.

Rating of Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs amounted to publication NV.

The top 10 includes top managers from Astound, Eleks, AJAX, Grid Dynamics, and Nix.

They reportedly came close to the top 30, but did not make it into the ranking:

owners of the service company SPD Technology, Bohdan Khalyapin and Oleksandr Sadovsky (UAH 0.7 billion in official revenue);

Oleksiy Glukhovsky (Matter Labs, UAH 0.7 billion);

Yaroslav Azhnyuk, Andriy Klen, and Oleksandr Neskin (Petcube, UAH 0.5 billion).

Methodology