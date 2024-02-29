Rozetka now charges 35 UAH for delivery of all orders under 700 UAH

Ukraine’s largest online store Rozetka has recently set the minimum order value for free delivery to its own pickup points at UAH 700. Starting February 27, customers will have to pay an additional UAH 35 for delivery of each order below this threshold.

Once again, to avoid confusion: we are talking about delivery to Rozetka pickup points only. From the very beginning (for many years), Rozetka has been delivering customer orders to its own stores for free — without any additional conditions regarding the amount or otherwise.

Rozetka did not make any public announcements on social media – the retailer simply quietly updated its policy regarding the terms of delivery services to its own outlets. The new terms are described in detail in the online store’s help center.

Rozetka’s new terms and conditions for delivery of orders to pickup points

As it is clearly stated on the Rozetka website, if the customer refuses part of the order, the delivery cost is not refunded or divided proportionally, but is still payable in full. That’s the way it is.