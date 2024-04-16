«Rust» armorer sentenced to 18 months behind bars for Halyna Hutchins death

This is the maximum sentence a woman could receive for involuntary manslaughter under New Mexico law.

«You turned an ordinary weapon into a deadly weapon,» the judge said during Monday’s sentencing. «If Ms. Hutchins had lived, her husband would have a wife, and a little boy would not have lost his mother».

Ukrainian-born cameraman Galina Hutchins worked on the film «Rust» and was killed at the age of 42 by a shot from a prop revolver in the hands of actor Alec Baldwin. The prosecution believes that gunsmith Anna Gutierrez Reed added a live round to the revolver along with blanks.

The mother of Halyna Hutchins, who is currently in Ukraine, also spoke in court via video link.

How notes Deadline referring to more than 200 phone calls that Gutierrez Reed made after her imprisonment, the prosecutor said that the gunman does not take any responsibility for what happened on the set. Also, according to the prosecutor’s submission, the 26-year-old defendant called the jury «morons» and «idiots» during the conversations.

Earlier, prosecutors cited witnesses who claimed that Gutierrez Reed drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of the movie, and on the day of the murder she may have been hungover.

Baldwin, who is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, is due to stand trial in July.