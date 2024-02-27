Ryan Gosling will perform «I’m Just Ken» live at the Oscars ceremony

The song, which was first performed in this year’s box-office hit «Barbie», received an Oscar nomination «Oscar» — and, as he notes Variety, will be performed live at the ceremony by Ryan Gosling.

In previous interviews, the actor denied that the Academy had invited him to perform:

«It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it».

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote «I’m Just Ken» with Andrew Wyatt, said at the Grammy Awards that he dreams of Gosling performing at the Oscars.

«I’m Just Ken» is one of two songs from Barbie that have been nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar. The other one is «What Was I Made For» by Billie Eilish and the Finneas — won the «Grammy» for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 11, 2024, at 1 a.m., and this year’s host will be Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time (he hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018 and 2023). In total, the film «Barbie» received 8 nominations, significantly losing to its main competitor «Oppenheimer», which has 13.