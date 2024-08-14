S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Japanese appreciated the demo, and developers promised 100+ hours of content

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The Japanese edition of Gamer has published a review of the current demo version of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» and interviewed the game’s developers.

Gamer representatives noted the high level of the project’s graphics component. Thanks to the use of the Unreal Engine 5.1 engine, the developers have achieved impressive detail in the game world. The journalists drew attention to the realistic reflection of the water surface and carefully reproduced movements of insects flying in the air. They were especially impressed by the visual effects of anomalies.

The gameplay of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 combines elements of a first-person shooter and a survival simulator. Players will have to constantly fight hunger, fatigue, bleeding, and radiation. The journalists talked about their encounter with the mutant Bloodsucker, from whom they had to flee.

The authors of the review noted the advanced artificial intelligence system A-LIFE 2.0. It allows non-player characters to act autonomously even outside the player’s field of vision, creating a sense of a living world. The journalists drew attention to the realistic behavior of scientists and soldiers in the game.

Gamer also interviewed developers from GSC Game World. Technical producer Eugene Kulik and marketing producer Vlad Novikov said that the main plot of the game will take from 20 to 40 hours to complete, and it will take more than 100 hours to complete. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 takes place about 10 years after the events of the original trilogy.

The developers shared the technical aspects of creating the game. They talked about the advantages of using Unreal Engine 5.1 compared to the technologies available during the development of the canceled version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in 2012. The new engine made it possible to realize more detailed and large-scale stories, as well as expand the game world.

When asked about the future of the franchise, the developers said that they have ambitions to expand the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe and enter new media and genres. However, they are currently focused on creating a solid foundation with the help of advanced technologies.

As a reminder, GSC Game World studio gave a 30-minute presentation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay, revealing new details about the game’s world and its mechanics.

