Salaries in vacancies for seniors fell by $500 in two months

Igor Sheludchenko

Salaries in vacancies for senior developers have decreased by $500 — to $3-5 thousand over the past 2 months.

About reported Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

It is worth noting here that the data for March is not complete. However, it is unlikely that anything will change dramatically by the end of the week.

Salaries in vacancies for specialists with no experience, 1 year of experience and 3 years of experience remained unchanged.

But for jobs with 2 years of experience, the median minimum salary fell by $200.

