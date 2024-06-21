Samsung accidentally confirms release of Galaxy Watch Ultra with LTE, 47 mm in size

Previous information leaks claimed that Samsung was developing a new version of the Galaxy Watch smartwatch, and now the company’s website has confirmed the Galaxy Watch Ultra name along with some specifications.

Samsung’s website briefly published a support page that directly mentioned the Galaxy Watch Ultra model. The page has since been removed, but it does clear up some branding issues, as there was a possibility that Samsung might call the device the Watch 7 Ultra, as it did with the Watch 5 Pro in 2022.

The same support page also confirmed that Samsung will offer an LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It also states that the size of the watch is 47 mm. This is only slightly larger than the largest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which measures 46 mm.

Previous leaks have shown off the amazing square design of the Watch Ultra. This smartwatch is also expected to have a larger battery.

Source: 9to5google