Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will rise in price by $100 – the basic version will cost from $1900

According to knowledgeable sources, Samsung intends to raise the price of its next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Over the past few years, the price of the Galaxy Fold line has been fairly stable. The Galaxy Fold 3, Fold 4, and Fold 5 models cost from $1799. This was slightly lower than the initial price when the first Galaxy Fold was released and sold for $1980, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was priced at $1999. So, after the expensive first models, the prices went down a bit. But now everything is coming back.

According to SmartPrix, Samsung is going to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a price of $1899.99 for the base model with 256 GB of internal storage. This is $100 more than the initial model last year. Versions with more storage will cost even more. The 512 GB model will cost $2019.99, while the most popular version with 1 TB of storage will cost $2259.99. All prices are for the US market.

This looks strange, as Samsung’s competitors are constantly reducing the average cost of their foldable devices.

The same publication also reports that Samsung will offer three main color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6: Dark Blue, Silver Shadow, and Pink. It is also very likely that, as with past models, Samsung will offer some additional colors exclusive to its online store.

Source: 9to5google