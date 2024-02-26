Samsung has officially introduced Galaxy Ring — a smart ring that «will make you feel better»

Samsung has finally presented its smart ring at the Mobile World Conference 2024 and revealed some additional features.

Galaxy Ring rendering for the first time were shown at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month — and at that time it was only known that the smart ring was primarily intended to monitor the health and well-being of the user.

At today’s presentation, the device was not allowed to be photographed (although Samsung provided a few additional shots), but it was reported that it will be available in three colors (platinum-silver, gold, and black) when it arrives in stores later in 2024. The ring will also be offered in several sizes — which will determine the size of the battery (and thus the time between charges), ranging from 14.5 mAh to 21.5 mAh. The battery life is unknown, but for example, competitive Oura can work up to seven days between charges.

Samsung Vice President Hong Park notes that the Galaxy Ring will monitor sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and breathing, and provide reports and advice to users. The company will also collect data from Natural Cycles, which already tracks menstrual cycles and ovulation via Galaxy Watch.

The Galaxy Ring will be part of the Samsung Health ecosystem and is compatible with the Galaxy Watch — so you can use the devices simultaneously and get more accurate data. At the same time, the smart ring has some advantages over the watch — at least in that it is more comfortable to sleep with.

The exact set of sensors, price, and launch date are to be announced in the coming months. Galaxy Ring will be compatible only with Samsung Galaxy phones, although the company plans to integrate it with other Android devices later. Compatibility with iOS is still being determined.

Source: Engadget