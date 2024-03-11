Samsung presents Galaxy A55 5G (from UAH 19 thousand) and Galaxy A35 5G (from UAH 15 thousand) smartphones in Ukraine

Samsung has presented new smartphones Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in Ukraine. Both new products feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Vision Booster technology.

The more affordable Galaxy A35 5G model has an 8-core processor with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. The manufacturer does not disclose in the technical specifications section the name of the chip. According to sammobile, it is the Exynos 1380 SoC. The device is offered in 6+128 GB and 8+256 GB memory configurations. The rear panel has a triple camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 5-megapixel macro module. The front camera is based on a 13-megapixel sensor. The device has dimensions of 161.7×78.0x8.2 mm and weighs 209 g.

The 5G version of the Galaxy A55 has an 8-core processor with a frequency of up to 2.75 GHz (most likely Exynos 1480). In this case, the amount of RAM is 8 GB, and the storage capacity is offered in 128 or 256 GB versions. A triple main camera is also available here. The main 50-megapixel module with OIS is complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The dimensions are 161.1×77.4×8.2 mm and the weight is 213 g.

In both cases, a 5000 mAh battery is used, a memory card slot with a capacity of up to 1 TB is available, and protection against dust and water is declared according to the standard IP67. The new products run on Android 14 with the proprietary One UI 6.1 shell. Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G offer Samsung Knox Vault security feature, which was previously available exclusively on Galaxy flagship devices. It is an anti-tampering solution that offers comprehensive protection against hardware and software attacks, creating a secure environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G devices will go on sale in Ukraine on March 29, 2024. The price starts at UAH 14,999 for the A35 5G and UAH 18,999 for the A55 5G. The smartphones will be available in Dark Blue, Ice Blue, Lilac and Lemon colors.