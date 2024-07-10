News Devices 07-10-2024 at 18:32 comment views icon

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Ultra for $650 and Apple-like strap attachment

Samsung has introduced a new model in its smartwatch lineup — the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $649. It has a round display, but in a form factor that Samsung calls «cushion».

According to the company, the new design improves protection and visual completeness. This update also brings a new Dynamic Lug bracelet system that works similarly to the Apple Watch’s band system.

One of Samsung’s main advantages is durability. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a titanium case and a water resistance of 10ATM — twice that of most other smartwatches. Samsung also says the Ultra can operate at a depth of 500 meters and at altitudes up to 9000 meters. This extends to the physical activity tracking, which includes AI-powered features in the One UI 6 Watch OS, such as FTP Metrics. There is also a new screen for tracking multiple sports. Like the Galaxy Watch 7, the watch has improved health tracking features, including AGEs Index.

The other major hardware change concerns the buttons. There are top and bottom buttons, just like on previous models, with a shortcut button between them. Galaxy Watch Ultra is also equipped with an emergency notification.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra measures 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1 mm and weighs 60.5 g. The 1.5-inch display is covered with sapphire crystal and has a brightness of 3000 nits. Inside the watch is Samsung’s new 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The watch has a 590 mAh battery and runs Wear OS 5 with One UI 6 Watch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray colors. Samsung is offering a 25% discount on the watch in the official US store if you pre-order it with Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 smartphones.

Source: 9to5google

