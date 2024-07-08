Samsung unveils its first 61.44TB SSD — 122.88TB drives are now possible

Samsung released its first 61.44 TB SSD. The high-capacity SSD is designed for enterprise use, not for ordinary consumers. Samsung says that its new controller can produce SSDs of 122.88 TB. Previously, the company’s models were limited to 32 TB.

The company has created Samsung QLC drive BM1743 using 176-layer NAND memory, the seventh generation of its 3D NAND technology. The BM1743 SSD is the successor to its BM1733, which was introduced in 2020 and was a 15.36TB 4th generation QLC PCIe drive (4 bits per cell) that used 96-layer fifth generation V-NAND technology. The BM1733a version had a capacity of up to 32 TB — the BM1743 almost doubles that. Its performance figures are 1,600,000 / 110,000 random read/write IOPS, sequential read/write bandwidth is 7.2 / 2.0 GB/s. The drive is highly read-oriented.

Both the BM1733 and BM1743 are U.2 (2.5″) form factor, but the BM1743 adds an E3.S option that supports PCie 5.0. The BM1743 supports 0.26 drive write complete rewrites per day (DWPD) over its guaranteed lifetime. This is an improvement over the 0.18 DWPD of the BM1733. The new drive is guaranteed to retain data for up to three months, compared to the BM1733’s one month.

With Solidigm, Samsung, and Western Digital’s SN655 already offering 60TB enterprise SSDs, it is hoped that Micron, Kioxia, Solidigm’s parent company SK hynix, and China’s YMTC will follow suit.

Source: Blocks & Files