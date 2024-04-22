Samsung will replace displays on Galaxy smartphones that have encountered the green line problem for free

Recently, there have been more frequent notification of the appearance of a green line on the displays of Samsung smartphones. Most often it appears on devices from several years ago, for example, the Galaxy S21 series, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 FE models being mentioned most often. In many cases, the green line on the screen appears after a software update.

Samsung seems to have paid attention to this issue, at least in one country. In India, Samsung is now offering a one-time free display replacement for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S22 series smartphones affected by the green line issue. Samsung’s replacement policy only applies to these devices if they were purchased within the last three years.

Samsung India offers a ONE-TIME FREE SCREEN REPLACEMENT for select models(within 3 years of purchase) experiencing GREEN LINE issue, even if your warranty's expired! Applicable Models:

•S20 Series

•Note20/Ultra

•S21 Series(Excluded FE)

•S22 Ultra(SM-S908E) Repost to help pic.twitter.com/t1Au0zthlE — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 21, 2024

These phones do not have to be under warranty to receive a free screen replacement. However, there is a deadline for this offer. Users who are experiencing the green line issue on their Galaxy phones have until April 30, 2024 to make an appointment with a Samsung service center to take advantage of the offer. The company will also offer a free battery replacement along with a new display.

It is not yet known whether this offer is limited to India or will be extended to other markets.

Source: androidauthority