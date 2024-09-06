«Scary, but funny»: the movie «Alien: Romulus» in Japan presented in a very strange xenomorph costume

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The cosplayer said that she would like to stay in the character from the movie «Alien» forever.

On September 5, Tokyo hosted a promotional event for «Alien: Romulus», which is being released in Japan today. The main star of the event was singer and TV presenter Ken Naoko, who appeared in front of the audience as a xenomorph — the final form of the Alien.

Singer Ken Naoko took part in a promotional event for the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” with appropriate costume and make-up. https://t.co/mB9UbfhdxW pic.twitter.com/wn0eQdqieY — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) September 5, 2024

Ken Naoko spent three hours creating the image of a xenomorph. The singer admitted that she had long dreamed of such a transformation:

«I really love Alien. I like this image so much that I would like to stay in it forever. When I look in the mirror, I don’t even recognize myself».

Photos from the presentation of «Alien: Romulus» in Japan caused a lively reaction Reddit users. The online community was actively discussing the unusual xenomorph costume worn by Ken Naoko. Comments ranged from surprise to admiration and humor. Here are some of them:

«This is so scary that my monkey brain is going crazy right now»

«This cosplay is a little too anatomically accurate for my taste»

«Why is this more frightening than a normal xenomorph?!»

«I wish I looked like this. I am tired of beauty standards. Why can’t I be like her?»

«Alien: Romulus» — is a continuation of the cult franchise «Alien», which began in 1979. The new movie tells the story of young people who encountered dangerous alien creatures. The film is directed by Fede Alvarez, known for the horror film «Don’t Breathe», and produced by — Alien» creator Ridley Scott.

