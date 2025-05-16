Sci-fi series «Murderbot» with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is released on Apple TV+

Starting today on Apple TV+ available to watch the first two episodes of the series «Murderbot» — adaptation of the series of science fiction books by Martha Wells «The Murderbot Diaries».

The series consists of 10 episodes lasting up to 30 minutes, with the rest coming out every Friday. Unfortunately, there is still no Ukrainian voice acting on the streaming service, but subtitles are available.

The plot of the series «Murderbot» — centers on an android from a futuristic megacorporation that is hired to protect the crew of a space exploration mission. Unbeknownst to his superiors, Killerbot seizes control of his programming so that he can disobey orders. But all he wants to do with this freedom is… watch soap operas. In addition, over time, he begins to become attached to annoying (and sometimes charming) people.

The main role in the series is played by Alexander Skashgård, known for the series «Big Little Lies» and «The Heirs». In the first reviews, the actor was extremely praised, despite the fact that his embodiment is significantly different from the image that readers imagined from the books.

«Skashgord — is not the killerbot I imagined when I read the books. I’m sure I’m not the only reader who thinks he looks or sounds different. But after 10 episodes of the new series, I found the character’s interpretation extremely interesting,» wrote Daniel Finberg of The Hollywood Reporter.

The rest of the cast includes Noma Dumezweni («The Watcher)», David Dastmalchian («Ant-Man»), Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiona Jones and Tamara Podemski, while Chris and Paul Weitz («American Pie») serve as showrunners and David S. Goyer («Foundation») is executive producing. Goyer, who helmed Isaac Asimov’s «Foundation», is one of the executive producers.

Currently y «Killerbot» 98% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the same time, the assessment is initially ranged from 96% to a perfect 100%).

As a reminder, in July, Apple TV+ the «Foundation» series will return with a third seasonWe are also waiting for news about the film adaptation cyberpunk novel «Neuromancer» William Gibson. In recent years, the streaming service has significantly expanded its collection of science fiction, and among other things, it has released such hits as «Siilo» and «Severance» (both have also been extended for further seasons).