The teaser for the third season of «Foundation» — Sci-Fi series based on the novels by Isaac Asimov has been released (premiere in July)

Apple TV+ has released a teaser and images of the third season of «Foundation» — a sci-fi series based on the book series of the same name by Isaac Asimov.

The television adaptation of «Foundation» started in 2021 and told the story of the Foundation’s rebellion (officially: an organization for compiling an encyclopedia of galactic knowledge, but in reality — a secret direction of society’s development) against the rulers of the Empire. According to psychohistorian Gary Seldon’s calculations, the Empire will perish within 500 years — it cannot be prevented, but the consequences can be mitigated.

Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell took on the lead roles and will return in the third season, which will take place a century and a half later after the events of the second.

The «Foundation is growing in prominence, far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleon Dynasty Empire is shrinking. As the two galactic powers form an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy emerges in the form of a formidable warlord known as «Mule», whose goal is to rule the universe through physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will survive, and who will die as Gary Seldon, Gaal Dornick, Cleonies, and Demersel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess», — from the official synopsis.

Among the newcomers: Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Sinnev Carlsen, Cody Fern, Thomas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, and Troy Kotsur. Pilou Asbæk (Auron Greyjoy from «Game of Thrones») plays the Mule, which seems like a perfect casting.

The series was renewed for a third season in 2023, although a few months later showrunner David S. Goyer refused to cooperateallegedly due to budgetary issues. He is currently still involved in the project as a producer.

The third season of «Foundation» will debut on Apple TV+ on July 11, with new episodes coming out every week until September 12. Among other interesting Sci-Fi novelties, we are looking forward to film adaptation «The Killerbot Diaries» Martha Wells and cyberpunk novel «Neuromancer» William Gibson.