Seasonic releases 600W power cables for NVIDIA RTX graphics cards

Seasonic has introduced updated 600W graphics card cables for its power supplies, now offering an H++ connector compatible with the PCIe Gen5/ATX3 standard. This connector, also known as 12V-2×6, replaces the original H+ connector (12VHWPR).

Seasonic has three versions of this cable specifically for their power supplies, reports Videcardz. They are not intended for use with third-party graphics cards.

The 12V-2×6 cable is compatible with various Seasonic ATX 3.0 power supplies such as Prime TX, Prime PX, Vertex GX/PX/GX, and Focus GX. These cables will not work with ATX2 power supplies, even if they are from Seasonic.

For those who use Seasonic ATX 2.0 components, the company offers a 2×8-pin to 12V-2×6 adapter cable. This adapter supports most Seasonic ATX 2.0 power supplies, with the exception of 650W models and those with a single PCIe connector. The adapter is powered by two 8-pin connectors and is designed to deliver up to 600W.

Features of Seasonic 12V-2×6 cables: