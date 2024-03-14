Seasonic releases 600W power cables for NVIDIA RTX graphics cards

Seasonic has introduced updated 600W graphics card cables for its power supplies, now offering an H++ connector compatible with the PCIe Gen5/ATX3 standard. This connector, also known as 12V-2×6, replaces the original H+ connector (12VHWPR).
Seasonic has three versions of this cable specifically for their power supplies, reports Videcardz. They are not intended for use with third-party graphics cards.
The 12V-2×6 cable is compatible with various Seasonic ATX 3.0 power supplies such as Prime TX, Prime PX, Vertex GX/PX/GX, and Focus GX. These cables will not work with ATX2 power supplies, even if they are from Seasonic.
For those who use Seasonic ATX 2.0 components, the company offers a 2×8-pin to 12V-2×6 adapter cable. This adapter supports most Seasonic ATX 2.0 power supplies, with the exception of 650W models and those with a single PCIe connector. The adapter is powered by two 8-pin connectors and is designed to deliver up to 600W.
Features of Seasonic 12V-2×6 cables:
- 12V-2×6 connector (on the side of the PSU) to 12V-2×6 connector (on the side of the GPU) or a 12V-2×6 connector at a 90-degree angle (on the GPU side) to 2x
- 8-pin PCIe connectors (on the side of the PSU)
- Maximum rated power 600 W
- Size 16 AWG (American wire standard)
- HCS (High-Current System) terminals with 94V-0 plastic material for connectors
- Power supply requirements: 650 W and above.