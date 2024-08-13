Second-generation Intel graphics card — Battlemage cores, more memory, better ray tracing

Specifications for Intel’s new second-generation Battlemage architecture graphics card have been leaked ahead of its likely launch. The GPU has 24 Xe2 cores and 12 GB of memory

User Gaav87 published on the AnandTech forums journal a Linux download containing data on the Battlemage graphics card. It has a 192-bit GPU bus and 12 GB of 19 Gbps memory, which provides 456 GB/s of bandwidth. The GPU has 24 Xe2 cores, 192 executive units, 15 single-precision performance TFLOPs, and a base clock frequency of 1.8 GHz. The source estimates the performance of the video card as +50% of the Arc A750, but less than the RX 6800 or RTX 3070 Ti.

The previous Arc A750 and A770 models used a 256-bit memory interface, 8 GB and 16 GB (on some Arc A770s). This configuration offered good memory bandwidth. But despite the larger bus, the 8 GB of memory held back its possible competitive advantage in its class.

Battlemage’s 192-bit interface and 12 GB of memory is a more balanced configuration. The 192-bit/12GB scheme is common among mid-range GPUs and is used in the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and RX 7700 X.

Intel’s next-generation graphics card with 24 Xe2 cores is a mid-range option, while more powerful new GPUs are rumored to have 32 Xe2 cores. Intel’s Battlemage graphics architecture is expected to debut by 2025. It has received a major upgrade that includes next-generation Xe2 compute units, more powerful AI processing capabilities, and more powerful ray tracing. As embedded graphics cards, Battlemage is 1.5 times faster than the Arc Alchemist graphics in Meteor Lake chips.

Source: Tom’s Hardware