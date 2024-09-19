Shine 2.0: Portable wind turbine for hiking and blackouts

Aurea Technologies has created the Shine 2.0 portable wind turbine, which may be of interest to Ukrainians in times of power outages. A small breeze is enough to generate energy to charge a smartphone, and a strong wind will help charge a laptop.

Aurea Technologies compares the wind turbine to a water bottle in size. The generator itself with a 90 cm high support and a stabilization cable weigh just over 1.3 kg. By installing and securing the structure, the user can generate energy as needed – whether it’s a hiking trip or a blackout.

Shine 2.0 generates electricity at wind speeds of 13 km/h to 45 km/h (3.6 m/s to 12.5 m/s). At minimum wind speeds, less than 5 watts of power is generated, and it takes more than 11 hours to charge a smartphone in «light winds». However, at maximum wind speed, the device can generate up to 50 watts of power, which is enough to fully charge a laptop in about 2 hours.

To improve performance, the Shine 2.0 can be equipped with an additional 1.8 m high mount. This allows the generator to be positioned higher in the air where the wind may be stronger.

By switching from a 13W Micro USB port to a USB-C port, the Shine 2.0 can charge connected devices with 75W of power (from its 12000mAh internal battery) and can be used to charge larger portable charging stations with the optional new Power Station Adapter.

The mobile application allows you to connect to Shine 2.0 via Bluetooth and control its operation. The app provides information about the current wind speed, including how much electricity is being generated and how much is being consumed.

Aurea Technologies has launched a campaign on Kickstarterto raise funds for the production of the Shine 2.0 portable wind turbine. The campaign can be called a success even before its completion, as it managed to raise more than $243 thousand against the target amount of $22 thousand. The retail price for early backers is $571. I plan to deliver the finished devices to customers in April 2025.

