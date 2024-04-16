Sidorovich’s bunker from S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl recreated in Unreal Engine 5

Ukrainian 3D artist Oleh Sobovoy presented the Stalker Bunker project from the famous game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. In fact, the project recreates Sidorovich’s bunker from the game, but it is made on the modern Unreal Engine 5 game engine.

As the author notes, many of the models for this project were created from scratch. Also, a small but important part of the models is used from the Megascans library.

Oleh Sobovoy thanked Oleksii Tymoshenko and Dmytro Shcherbak for their help in creating the 3D models. Full-size screenshots can be found on Oleg’s page in ArtStation.