News Games 04-16-2024 at 16:19 comment views icon

Sidorovich’s bunker from S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl recreated in Unreal Engine 5

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Sidorovich’s bunker from S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl recreated in Unreal Engine 5

Ukrainian 3D artist Oleh Sobovoy presented the Stalker Bunker project from the famous game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. In fact, the project recreates Sidorovich’s bunker from the game, but it is made on the modern Unreal Engine 5 game engine.

111111111

As the author notes, many of the models for this project were created from scratch. Also, a small but important part of the models is used from the Megascans library.

Oleh Sobovoy thanked Oleksii Tymoshenko and Dmytro Shcherbak for their help in creating the 3D models. Full-size screenshots can be found on Oleg’s page in ArtStation.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send