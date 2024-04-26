Solana launches free blockchain development training in Ukraine

Starting May 7, the Ukrainian Solana community Kumeka Team will launch a free blockchain development training course — Solana BootCamp.

The six-week bootcamp will be open to anyone who wants to get acquainted with blockchain development and learn how to create applications on the Solana blockchain.

The main prerequisite is to understand TypeScript, as it is the language for the JS/TS SDK. Besides, understanding strictly typed languages is a good basis for learning Rust.

No knowledge of cryptography or Rust is required.

What will participants learn during the bootcamp?

After the bootcamp, participants will be able to create simple programs using Solana on their own. The organizers assure that they are preparing a Ukrainian translation of the Rust + Solana development for Beginners course, as well as a separate intensive bootcamp program for developers who may not even be familiar with the basics of cryptography

Developers will also be able to join the Ukrainian Solana hackathon by Kumeka Team as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.

Kumekathon starts on June 17 and ends on June 22. All Ukrainian projects related to the Solana blockchain are welcome to participate in the hackathon. These are both projects that participated in the global Solana hackathon and new participants.

Prizes for bootcamp graduates

All participants who complete the bootcamp will receive an NFT certificate. They will also take part in a prize draw from Kumeka Team:

MacBook Air 13 laptop

Airpods Pro 2 headphones

Bluetti EB3 charging station

How to join the Bootcamp?

To participate in the May Bootcamp from Kumeka Team, you need to register at link. You can also ask questions in Kumeka Team’s Discord community.