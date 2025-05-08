«Something’s Not Like You»: Charlie Cox’s parents accidentally watched «Daredevil» with Ben Affleck when looking for a series with their son

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock in the 2015 series «Daredevil» and returned in its reboot in 2025, but the actor’s parents were not able to see their son’s new creation for the first time.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cox said that while searching for «Born Again», his parents turned on the wrong «Daredevil» — 2003 Ben Affleck movie — and in the first 20 minutes of watching it, they didn’t even immediately realize that it wasn’t their son in the lead role.

«Something doesn’t look like you» — Cox recalls his father’s words. «And then I thought: “Yes! It’s Ben Affleck”».

Charlie Cox starred in three seasons of «Daredevil» on Netflix a few years ago, and before that, Ben Affleck played the role of Matt Murdock in the 2003 movie written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. The series version was eventually relaunched by Disney this year, and obviously, so much content with the character can be confusing for anyone.

But don’t worry, Cox’s parents did watch «Born Again» when their son set up a Disney+ account for them.

«They said: “Very good. It’s quite similar to the original series”», — the actor shares.

In the series «Daredevil: Born Again» Matt Murdock has isolated himself and stepped away from Daredevil after the tragic murder of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), focusing on his law practice. However, Cox’s character is forced to return to his old ways when his greatest enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) returns to New York after a long absence in an attempt to run for mayor.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Daredevil: Born Again» received 87% from critics and 80% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while some reviews have labeled the series as«masterpiece» and «perfect MCU adaptation». It should be noted that the restart had rather problematic development history and changed the creative team several times, so these estimates can still be considered quite high.

The first season of the series made its debut on Disney+ in early March, while the second one was announced in August 2024. The sequel will consist of 8 episodes, and the premiere is tentatively scheduled for mid-2025.