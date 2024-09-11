«Sony, are you crazy?»: PS5 Pro €800 presentation outraged fans — 154,000 dislikes in the first day

Sony Company introduced a new gaming console PS5 Pro, but the announcement caused a wave of criticism due to the high cost and lack of significant improvements.

The company set the price at $700 for the US market and €800 for the European market. However, the user reaction to this announcement was mostly negative.

The trailer for the new console on YouTube received 154,000 dislikes against 51,000 likes, indicating significant audience dissatisfaction. Social media users are actively expressing their disappointment with the high cost of the device.

Not only the price, but also the PS5 Pro’s package was criticized. The console will be shipped without the optical disk drive and vertical stand that were previously included in the basic package. Many perceived Sony’s decision as an attempt to make extra money by selling these components separately.

Trailer

The presentation of the console by Mark Cerny also failed to make a positive impression on the audience. Users expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Sony demonstrated the capabilities of PS5 Pro using games released for PS4. This raised doubts about the real advantages of the new console over previous models.

Many viewers failed to notice a significant difference in graphics quality between PS5 and PS5 Pro. This called into question the rationale for such a significant price increase for what users perceived to be minor improvements.

See user quotes below the trailer:

«Advantages of consoles over PCs: 1) Affordable price 2) Physical media 3) Exclusives. You failed in all three points».

«800 euros for a digital console without a stand? Looks like Sony is a copy of Apple».

«Play has no Limits. I’m sure $900 — is a pretty big limit for most people, Sony».

«Price of the original PS4 — $399. PS4 Pro price — $399. PS5 price with a disk drive — $499. PS5 Pro without a disk drive — $699. Where did it go wrong?»

«$700, and the first game we saw on PS5 Pro was a PS4 game, dude, lol».

«700$ without a stand and a disk drive, are you crazy?»

As a reminder, Sony announced that «approximately 40-50 games» will receive updates for PlayStation 5 Pro at the console’s launch on November 7.