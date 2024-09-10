Sony announces PlayStation 5 Pro: more powerful GPU, advanced ray tracing, and AI upscaling

Sony has officially unveiled an updated version of its flagship console — PlayStation 5 Pro, which offers significant improvements in graphics power and rendering technology.

During a special technical presentation, Mark Cerny, the chief architect of the PS5 console, outlined three key improvements to the new model: a more powerful GPU, improved ray tracing, and proprietary AI upscaling.

PS5 Pro is scheduled for release on November 7 at a price of $699.99. The console looks like a slim version of the PS5, but with three distinctive stripes on the side panel. It is noteworthy that the new model will not have a disk drive.

Internal improvements to the PS5 Pro will provide 45% faster rendering compared to the original model. This will improve the detail and frame rate in games. According to Cerny, one of the main goals of the PS5 Pro is to give players the ability to choose between performance and image quality.

Sony has installed a graphics processor in PS5 Pro with 67% more computing units than in the current version of PS5. In addition, the new console has 28% faster memory.

The additional power of PS5 Pro will significantly improve ray-tracing games. Developers will be able to launch rays at two or three times the speed of the current PS5.

PS5 Pro also features a new AI upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). This feature works similarly to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR, improving frame rates and image quality in PlayStation games. PSSR is designed to replace existing implementations of temporal anti-aliasing or scaling in games.

Source: theVerge