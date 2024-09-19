Sony PlayStation 5 and PS4 software update «breaks» many games: Final Fantasy, Elden Ring, Wukong and others are affected

Sony PlayStation 5 and PS4 users are reporting graphical artifacts and other game crashes after the software update. Final Fantasy, Elden Ring, Wukong, etc. are affected.

This week in Reddit and other social networks began to receive complaints about the incorrect operation of many games on PS5 and PS4. Users attribute the deterioration to the latest firmware update. This experience has upset many people — the basic principle of console gaming can be summarized as «just turn it on and play».

The update affected the flagship PlayStation Final Fantasy series, as well as many hit games: Elden Ring, Wukong, Death Stranding, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Star Wars Outlaws, No Man’s Sky, and others. Fortunately, not all PS5 owners face this problem. Website Tom’s Hardware recommends postponing the update if it hasn’t arrived yet, or waiting for a decision from Sony.

Sony has not yet responded to the issue, but Square Enix, the developer of Final Fantasy, has also brought it to our attention:

Following the recent release of the PlayStation 5 system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues. We are currently working with SIE to investigate, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please await our further updates. #FF16 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 17, 2024

Christopher Harper from Tom’s Hardware ironically says that at least for this week, PC is the best place to play PlayStation games. Of course, some of them have to wait years for a port, but in return, players get fine-tuned graphics, support for multiple scaling modes, better resolution and FPS, and useful modifications to game files. Also, on PCs, a bad driver or game update is easier to fix, sometimes not even by official support, but by experienced modders.