SpaceX and T-Mobile get 17 Mbps download speeds from Starlink satellite to a regular Samsung Android phone

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he has achieved a maximum download speed of 17 Mbps from the Starlink satellite to an unmodified Samsung Android phone.

SpaceX just achieved peak download speed of 17Mb/s from satellite direct to unmodified Samsung Android phone pic.twitter.com/JqPHmkriv0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2024

In further comments, answering questions, the CEO of SpaceX/Starlink clarifies what this means.

No, because this is the current peak speed per beam and the beams are large, so this system is only effective where there is no existing cellular service. This service works in partnership with wireless providers, like what @SpaceX and @TMobile announced. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2024

As a reminder, in August 2022 SpaceX and mobile operator T-Mobile announce cooperation with the aim of using Starlink satellites to get rid of «dead zones» in cellular network coverage. At that time, it was planned that conventional 5G smartphones would be able to connect to Starlink satellites at 2-4 Mbps in certain coverage areas. As you can see, this figure was significantly exceeded in this particular case.

In January 2024 SpaceX and T-Mobile send and receive first text messages to phones using Starlink D2D satellites, which were launched a week earlier. At the time, SpaceX said that, together with T-Mobile, it wants to publicly launch mobile satellite text in 2024, and next year expand satellite telephony capabilities with voice communications.