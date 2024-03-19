Spinoff «Dunes» or a new Remedy game? A new documentary about the SBU unit «White Wolf» was filmed at the Federal Bureau of Control

The «White Wolf» unit, which is part of the SBU’s «A» Special Operations Center, has so far destroyed more than 800 pieces of Russian equipment at the front. To help Ukrainians learn more about this unit, the SBU has prepared a documentary.

The unit consists of patriotic volunteers who joined the SSU «A» SSU since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Since then, members of the unit have participated in operations to defend Kyiv region, liberate the territories of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions and Kherson. The «White Wolf» unit was particularly distinguished during the liberation of Izyum region. Before the Defense Forces entered the area, the unit’s fighters actually burned down an enemy armored fist.

According to the SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, many of the unit’s fighters received state awards for their courage.

«The most striking result of «White Wolf» is the amount of enemy equipment destroyed: at least 800 units since the start of full-scale aggression. And that’s not all. They have also destroyed about 300 objects, such as fortifications, warehouses, firing positions»,” emphasizes Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU’s «A» Center for Security Operations.

According to the commander of the «White Wolf» unit, Oleh Yemets, in the Kharkiv region alone, «wolves» burned more than 50 Russian tanks. This weakened the enemy’s defense and allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to liberate the territory with minimal losses and very quickly.

He added that «White Wolf» specializes in working with drones, being one of the first to combine their reconnaissance and strike functions. Since then, the unit has focused on training and development of military professions such as pilots, navigators, gunners, and engineers.

In the film «SBU: Special Forces of Victory» Fighters of «White Wolf», they shared many examples of combat work, including how one crew destroyed 13 units of enemy equipment overnight. They also shared their emotions about the loss of their comrade Oleksandr Engel (call sign «Boatswain») in Kharkiv region and their personal motivation to fight until the Victory.

The film «SBU: Special Forces of Victory» was created by the «Ukrainian Production Hub» (UpHub) with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. The film was directed by Artur Lerman.